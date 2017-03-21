Seoul believes N Korea's latest missile test ends in failure

1:11 Friends remember Freeman's life at vigil Pause

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

0:33 Lakewood Ranch coach Ryan Kennedy discusses Pablo Garabitos' outing against Mosley

2:00 Pirates Q&A: Gift Ngoepe

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries