Jury: Sacramento County to pay gravel miners $100 million

A federal jury has awarded more than $100 million to a pair of gravel mining families in their lawsuit against Sacramento County.
The lawsuit alleged that the county had put Jay Schneider and Joseph and Yvette Hardesty out of business for the benefit of a bigger rival, Teichert Construction company. The families ran a joint mining operation.
The Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2nz1bu5) reports that the jury deliberated for a day and a half after the one-month trial before deciding Tuesday to award $30 million to the Schneiders family and $75 million to the Hardestys.
A county resource manager was also ordered to pay $1 million and a since-retired senior planner to pay $750,000.
Gregory P. O'Dea, the attorney representing the county, says he plans to appeal the awards.
