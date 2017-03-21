Faces in business: Jason Parsons

Jason Parsons
Co-owner
The Blind Guys, 2170 Whitfield Park Dr., Sarasota. theblindguysfl.com
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: My wife telling me to handle each job like it was my first.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Animal trainer.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Starting my own business not knowing if we were going to succeed or fail.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: China, because I love their food. Then on to Australia for a scuba dive expedition in the Great Barrier Reef and then I’d love to go whale watching in Alaska.
