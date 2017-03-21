Business

March 21, 2017 12:09 PM

Faces in business: Jason Parsons

Jason Parsons

Co-owner

The Blind Guys, 2170 Whitfield Park Dr., Sarasota. theblindguysfl.com

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: My wife telling me to handle each job like it was my first.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Animal trainer.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Starting my own business not knowing if we were going to succeed or fail.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: China, because I love their food. Then on to Australia for a scuba dive expedition in the Great Barrier Reef and then I’d love to go whale watching in Alaska.

Angie Monroe

