Buchanan honored for helping create jobs, grow economy

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday presented Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, with the Spirit of Enterprise Award for his legislative record of creating jobs and growing the economy.
The award was given to Buchanan, whose district includes Bradenton and Sarasota, based on his votes in Congress to grow jobs, rein in abusive regulations and support American manufacturing. Buchanan earned a legislative rating of 92 percent from the U.S. Chamber in 2016.
“As a businessman myself, I know how critical our local businesses and employers are to sustaining a successful and thriving economy. When small businesses succeed, the American people succeed. I look forward to championing pro-growth legislation this year,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan chaired the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Board of the U.S. Chamber, and was inducted into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame in 2005.
