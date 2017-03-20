Gas prices dropping, but motorists aren’t seeing much savings

Gas prices have declined 14 of the past 16 days, though that hasn’t translated into much relief at the pump.
According to AAA’s fuel tracker, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Monday in the Bradenton-Sarasota area was $2.21, a one-cent drop from a week earlier.
The state average was $2.26, also a penny less than last week.
Moving forward, one analyst says prices could climb as much as 50 cents as summer approaches.
“Gas prices are falling now, but fundamentals are pointing higher,” said Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesman. As demand starts to rise, “This season trend could push gas prices 25-50 cents higher by June.”
According to Gasbuddy.com’s daily survey of more than 300 area outlets, Manatee County stations were averaging $2.15 on Monday, while Sarasota County was at $2.23. Nearby, Pinellas County’s average was $2.11, with Hillsborough at $2.19.
“While the drop at the pump is most welcome, we’re nearly guaranteed to see prices rebound well in time for Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season,” said Patrick DeHaan, a GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.
The national average on Monday was $2.29.
