World powers fail to agree on common view for global trade

0:58 Family remembers son killed at 'dangerous intersection' Pause

2:37 Palmetto police chief discusses search for missing woman

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old

3:31 Tim Tebow talks about Spring Training with the New York Mets

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:48 Fans of the Game: Dan Stoutenborough and Paul Myers