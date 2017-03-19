Names & faces in Manatee-Sarasota business, week of March 20

Margie Genter, the vice president of Goodwill Manasota who oversees the organization’s mission services, was nominated for two awards presented annually by Goodwill Industries International. The first nomination is for the Edgar J. Helms Award, named for the founder of Goodwill Industries, which is presented to an individual who exemplifies the mission of Goodwill and the Rev. Helms’ values of unselfish service to people with disabilities. Genter’s other nomination is for the Robert E. Charlotte Watkins Award for Excellence in Mission Advancement, which honors achievement by a local Goodwill organization in advancing the Goodwill mission by serving persons with disabilities or other barriers to employment. The recognition acknowledges Genter’s leadership and 28 years of trailblazing impact on the nonprofit, which serves Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Hardee counties. The awards will be presented in April in Houston.
John Sands, an educator with more than 10 years teaching students with learning disabilities, has joined Wagner Realty’s office on State Road 64 East. In addition to his career in education, Sands has spent 30 years in insurance investments. He is a graduate of the University of Florida.
Sarasota commercial construction firm Jon F. Swift Construction recently promoted Justin Williams to project manager. He joined Swift in 2007 as a superintendent and advanced to the role of assistant project manager. As project manager, Swift will oversee large-scale new construction and renovation projects.
Real estate law attorney Juan Villaveces from the Sarasota law firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP was named a new board member at SunCoast Blood Bank, a nonprofit, independent community blood bank that serves hospitals and health centers in need in southwest Florida. Villaveces will serve a three-year term on the board and has joined the board’s finance committee.
Mary Dietterle has been named executive director of the Animal Rescue Coalition, a not-for-profit organization with programs designed to reduce overpopulation in local animal shelters and make Sarasota and surrounding counties true no-kill communities. During her 20-year career, Dietterle has held several executive-level business management positions. Most recently, she led the business operations and organizational development for the energy division of a global supply chain manager with offices in North America, Europe and Asia.
Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl LLC opened a new office in Lakewood Ranch and will be managed by one of Leech Tishman’s founding partners, Ted Tishman. It is located at the Gibraltar Building on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. Tishman is joined in the new office by Lakewood Ranch attorney Wanda Pistella, a partner in Leech Tishman’s real estate practice group. Also joining the firm is Paula Egan Chapman, a closing specialist.
