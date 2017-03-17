Disaster drill scheduled at SRQ

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will hold its triennial full-scale emergency disaster drill at 3 p.m. Monday.
The live exercise, which is expected to last about 90 minutes, is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years, according to a release from SRQ.
The drill will include about 200 people, including volunteers that will act as crash victims. SRQ employees and participating agencies from Manatee and Sarasota counties will conduct emergency response tasks, according to the release.
The staged disaster area will be set up on the air carrier ramp, inside the secured area of the airport.
HERALD STAFF REPORT
Comments