Vinoy resort breaks ground on marina restaurant

Construction is under way on the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort and Golf Club’s new 200-seat restaurant, Paul’s Landing.
The Mediterranean-revival style eatery will be situated on the marina.
The restaurant aims to incorporate local culture and history. The name comes from the resort’s collaboration with St. Petersburg’s 3 Daughters Brewing. In 2014, the Vinoy’s executive chef and 3 Daughters’ brewmaster created a citrus-flavored beer of the same name in a nod to William Paul, who established orange groves in the area in the mid 1800s. Oranges and locally sourced seafood will be featured on the Florida-inspired menu.
Paul’s Landing is set to open at the end of the year.
