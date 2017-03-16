Letter bomb explodes at France office of IMF, injuring 1

0:47 Manatee County hopes some cats find luck this St. Patrick's Day Pause

0:25 Manatee boys weightlifting receives third straight district trophy

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

0:41 Bank security guard fatally shoots robbery suspect (Graphic Content)

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

0:14 Scary Boston tractor-trailer spin-out caught on camera during snow storm

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

1:07 Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering