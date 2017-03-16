Business

March 16, 2017

New Jersey borough approves educational arboretum center

The Associated Press
GLEN ROCK, N.J.

Officials in Bergen County have approved the construction of an arboretum education center.

The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2mvNYyu ) that the Glen Rock Borough Council voted to support the new center at the Thielke Arboretum. Friends of the Glen Rock Arboretum, a nonprofit that helps with park maintenance, will construct the building.

Council members say the 1,750-square-foot building will serve as a visitor center. The structure will also house offices and restrooms. Officials say the center will be built with green materials.

The council estimates the education center will cost $638,000 to build and take up to four months to construct.

