Business

March 14, 2017 3:57 PM

Grain lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Whe t for Mar. fell .25 cent to 4.12 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .75 cent at 3.5375 a bushel; Mar. oats declined 15.50 cents at $2.54 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 9 cents to $9.8725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was off 1.43 cents at $1.1632 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .75 cent at $1.2785 a pound; while April lean hogs rose .60 cent at $.7022 a pound.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market