Business

March 14, 2017 11:54 AM

Faces in business: R. Jill Gartman

R. Jill Gartman

Financial adviser

Raymond James & Associates, 8120 Main St., Suite 201, Lakewood Ranch. raymondjames.com/lakewood-ranch

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Always do what’s best for the client and make sure that you’re honest and up front.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Baker. I love to bake and I’d love to have my own bakery.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Definitely getting into the financial advisory world, going from having a regular paycheck to having to build your own business. It is referral-based and it entirely depends on time and effort on my side.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Ireland. I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland because of the nature and its culture.

Angie Monroe

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market