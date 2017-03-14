Faces in business: R. Jill Gartman

R. Jill Gartman
Financial adviser
Raymond James & Associates, 8120 Main St., Suite 201, Lakewood Ranch. raymondjames.com/lakewood-ranch
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Always do what’s best for the client and make sure that you’re honest and up front.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Baker. I love to bake and I’d love to have my own bakery.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Definitely getting into the financial advisory world, going from having a regular paycheck to having to build your own business. It is referral-based and it entirely depends on time and effort on my side.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: Ireland. I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland because of the nature and its culture.
