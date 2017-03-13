2 teens found slain along road in rural El Paso County

The deaths of two teenagers who were found lying on the shoulder of a rural El Paso County road are being investigated as homicides.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (https://goo.gl/jnSs5G ) the bodies of a boy and a girl were found Sunday morning by a passing driver on Old Pueblo Road just northeast of Pikes Peak International Raceway. The nearest homes are about a quarter of a mile south, and the area is dotted with cattle ranches.
Sheriff's officials are asking the community to be vigilant for anything out of the ordinary.
Investigators have not identified the teens or said how they were killed.
