Unemployment rate ticks up for Bradenton area and Florida

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk Pause

0:51 'Magic' Johnson lobbies the Florida Legislature

2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500 acres Florida wildfire

0:53 A street fight at Miami street fest

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:23 Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

1:43 "Day Out With Thomas" draws big crowd to Parrish

1:15 Calle Ocho Festival in Miami hosts croqueta-eating contest