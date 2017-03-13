PreCheck program available this week at SRQ

Anyone who travels regularly surely has experienced those seemingly endless airport security checkpoint lines and the frustration that goes with it.
Now, travelers who use Sarasota Bradenton International Airport can apply for a Transportation Security Administration program that aims to screen passengers more efficiently.
SRQ will host a temporary TSA PreCheck enrollment event from Monday-Friday. Times are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. each of the five days. The cost is $85 per person and covers five years in the TSA program.
Travelers in the program do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts at the more than 450 pre-check security lanes that are available at 167 airports in the United States that have a PreCheck line.
According to the TSA, more than 4 million have signed up for the program.
Enrolled members receive a Known Traveler Number that is entered when making an airline reservation. The boarding pass is flagged with that number, which passengers show at the security gate to get into the PreCheck line.
Those interested should visit identogo.com/precheck, choose “start application now,” then “apply now” and complete steps one through four.
Once that is finished, choose Sarasota and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport as the location. There you can select an appointment time for the enrollment event, which will be held between the American Airlines and Delta Air Lines ticket counters at SRQ.
Those applying need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, such as a U.S. passport, or a birth certificate and a driver’s license. Also, fingerprints will be taken as part of a background check during the in-person enrollment session.
More information about the program is available on the homepage of tsa.gov.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
