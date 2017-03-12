Asian shares mostly higher on cheer over US jobs report

1:59 Epoch Solutions marks 20 years of cabinet design Pause

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

4:32 Fan of the Game: Bradenton's Jorge Velazquez

0:56 Bradenton Marauders championship ring ceremony

1:43 "Day Out With Thomas" draws big crowd to Parrish

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most in wildfires

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

0:59 Rich Lansky lays out Manatee weightlifting's postseason goals