Business calendar for the week of March 13-18, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Manatee Chamber of Commerce 2017 VIP Event: In the event “Discover the World Rowing Championships,” attendees can learn how this elite international event will spotlight our area, bringing teams and individuals from all over the world and what this means for area businesses. $30 Manatee Chamber and MYP members, $45 nonmembers. IMG Academy Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton. manateechamber.com/events. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Monday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber will host its monthly Business After Hours featuring great networking, complimentary food and beverages. $10, free for members. Reservations are not required. AutoNation Ford, 5325 14th St. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-4842 or visit manateechamber.com/events. 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Manasota SCORE: Startup basics, an intro workshop covering critical success factors, advantages of different business structures, and using a business canvas to develop and organize a plan to fund and market a business. Free; Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Register at manasota.score.org. 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association: The organization will host “Upping Your Presentation Game: Creating an Engaging and Effective Message,” presented by Devon R. Chestnut, APR, CPRC, communications manager for Cox Communications. Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Dattoli Cancer Center, 2803 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Registration is required at cwcfpra.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chambers monthly members-only Power Connection Lunch provides members with casual networking and the opportunity to give a one-minute commercial to promote their business and services. $15. The Capital Grille, 180 University Town Center Dr., #105, Sarasota. Call 941-748-4842 or visit manateechamber.com/events. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Manasota SCORE: Key partners and funding sources, a simple steps for starting your business workshop to help identify key partners and capital sources. Learn what potential lenders or investors will require and how to use a business canvas to prepare for funding assistance presentations. $25; Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. Register at manasota.score.org. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota, Call 941-388-7613. 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: a networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 US Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Contact Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Contact Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. 12 p.m.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. 941-388-7613. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-792-2363 or BERealtor01@aol.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Contact Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
