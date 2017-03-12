Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Robert J. George, D.O., associate dean of academic affairs at LECOM Bradenton, received the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association’s 2017 lifetime achievement award. Dr. George received the award in recognition and appreciation of his devotion as a leader, physician, educator, mentor and osteopathic visionary, and for his lifelong commitment to provide quality healthcare to the patients of Florida and to the osteopathic profession. Dr. George is a past president of the American College of Osteopathic Physicians and has won several awards, including the ACOFP Physician of the Year award and the American Osteopathic Association’s Pioneer in Osteopathic Medicine award.
Maribeth Clark, associate professor of music at New College of Florida, recently was elected treasurer of the Society for American Music. The organization brings together scholars, performers and students dedicated to studying, preserving, teaching and creating American music. A member of the society since 2007, Clark has participated in several committees designed to raise funds that support independent musicological research. She spearheaded the launch of SAM/2.0, a fundraising effort designed to fund, promote and reward American music scholarships. That project has raised more than $1 million.
Bob Rosinsky, the president at CEO of Goodwill Manasota, accepted the 2017 James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award during the recent Literacy Matters Luncheon. The award was in recognition of Goodwill’s ongoing partnership with the Literacy Council of Sarasota as well as Manatee Reads! to provide workplace English language and literacy classes, where employees can better access the educational services they need for self-sufficiency, empowerment and the ability to thrive.
