Andrew’s Bakery and Cafe closes due to visa problem

Andrew’s Bakery and Cafe closed this week after having its visa extension application rejected.
The business, at 4832 Cortez Road W., announced that it was shutting its doors on its Facebook page: “Our visa extension application has been rejected by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, so to comply with laws we have to close our beloved shop. We tried our best and ran it with faith and love, but we have to accept the fact that this country does not need us and our restaurant. Thank you all for being our guests.”
The sudden closing caught customers by surprise.
“I used to go over there every other week or so to get pastries for the office. You couldn’t beat them,” said Larry Conlon of Jay Lerniz State Farm Insurance Agency, which is located a few doors down in the Pinebrook Commons shopping center.
“They were super friendly and always positive,” Conlon said.
Andrew’s opened June 15, 2016. The menu featured European food items, ranging from Hungarian gulash, to English, Italian and more. Andrews’s served breakfast, lunch and dinner, and had an extensive coffee menu.
Chris Hehn had only recently discovered Andrew’s and was disappointed that it has closed.
“They had really good pastries. We had just found out about it. My wife and I went there, enjoyed it, and now they’re gone,” Hehn said.
Timea Csikos, executive manager of Andrew’s Bakery, declined to comment Thursday when reached by phone.
