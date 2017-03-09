New Waterline Resort to hold job fair March 20

Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, which is slated to open in May on Anna Maria Island, will host a job fair March 20 as it seeks to fill more than 60 full- and part-time positions at the newly constructed resort. The fair will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 5315 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach.
Positions include front-desk managers, housekeeping, cooks, beach club recreation and more.
The resort will feature 37 two-bedroom suites and a 50-slip marina.
Those interested should apply in person on March 20. For more information, visit waterlineresort.com.
