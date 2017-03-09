Business

March 9, 2017 10:25 AM

Neither J.C. Penney in Bradenton-Sarasota on Morningstar list for closing

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

MANATEE

J.C. Penney officials have remained tight-lipped since announcing last month that up to 140 stores would soon close because of slowing traffic and sales.

The announcement of closings is supposed to come by the middle of March, and investment research firm Morningstar Credit Ratings has identified 39 stores likely to be shuttered based on below-average sales.

Neither of the Bradenton-Sarasota area’s two locations – at DeSoto Square mall in Bradenton and Westfield Sarasota Square – are on the Morningstar list.

Even so, up to 100 more locations are expected to close their doors for good, so local store officials await their fate. To this point, J.C. Penney hasn’t publicly identified any stores that will close.

The 39 stores that were identified had weaker sales per square foot ($120 in 2015) than J.C. Penney’s national average.

When J.C. Penney announced late last month that closures were coming, company officials said the stores most at risk either require a significant capital investment or have sales lower than the company average.

“Consumers now seem willing to pay more for healthier food and better or new technologies and appear to be prepared to sacrifice their apparel budget to do so,” Morningstar equity analyst Bridget Weishaar said in the report. “Department stores have been losing market share, falling to 3.6 percent from 5.2 percent of total retail sales during the past five years alone.”

We haven’t made the necessary investments in our store fleet the way we should.

J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison

J.C. Penney had 1,014 stores at the start of the year, with CEO Marvin Ellison saying the company’s footprint was too large: “We haven’t made the necessary investments in our store fleet the way we should.”

The only Florida store among the 39 on the Morningstar list is at the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay in Miami-Dade County.

In addition to DeSoto Square and Westfield Sarasota, there are four other J.C. Penney locations in the Tampa Bay area: Tyrone Square in St. Petersburg, Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Westshore Plaza in Tampa and in the Brandon Town Center.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

Morningstar’s list of likely J.C. Penney stores that will close

Capital City Mall – Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Coastal Grand Mall – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Country Club Mall – LaVale, Maryland

Crossroads Center – Saint Cloud, Minnesota

Destiny USA – Syracuse, New York

El Con Center – Tucson, Arizona

Glenbrook Square Mall – Fort Wayne, Indiana

Great Northern Mall – North Olmsted, Ohio

Greenville Mall – Greenville, North Carolina

Hamilton Place – Chattanooga, Tennessee

Indiana Mall – Indiana, Pennsylvania

Kitsap Mall – Silverdale, Washington

Maine Mall – South Portland, Maine

Mall at Barnes Cross – Tupleo, Mississippi

The Mall of New Hampshire – Manchester, New Hampshire

Montgomery Mall – North Wales, Pennsylvania

Mount Shasta Mall – Redding, California

Muncie Mall – Muncie, Indiana

North Riverside Park Mall – North Riverside, Illinois

Northtowne Mall – Defiance, Ohio

Oxford Valley Mall – Middle Township, Pennsylvania

Palisades Center – West Nyack, New York

Park City Center – Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Penn Square Mall – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pinnacle Hills Promenade – Rogers, Arkansas

Potomac Mills – Woodbridge, Virginia

Quaker Bridge Mall – Lawrenceville, New Jersey

South Plains Mall – Lubbock, Texas

Southdale Center – Edina, Minnesota

Southland Mall – Cutler Bay, Florida

Tifton Plaza – Tifton, Georgia

West Covina Mall – West Covina, California

West Ridge Mall & Plaza – Topeka, Kansas

Westfield Trumbull – Trumbull, Connecticut

Westfield Wheaton – Wheaton, Maryland

Westminster Mall, Westminster, California

Windsor Square – Matthews, North Carolina

Wyoming Valley Mall – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Yorktown Center – Lombard, Illinois

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market