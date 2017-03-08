Bradenton-Sarasota ranks fourth in state for travel rewards value

As if the overcrowded beaches, incessant traffic and seemingly endless waits to get into restaurants aren’t enough of an indicator that the Bradenton-Sarasota area is an attractive vacation destination, here’s more proof.
A new study by financial technology company SmartAsset looking at the top spots for rewards travel ranked the area fourth in Florida, behind Orlando, Sanford and Miami.
In determining which destinations offer travelers the best value on airline miles, SmartAsset used three factors in determining its rankings: airline mile value, leisure and hospitality and recreation. Bradenton-Sarasota ranked first in recreation, sixth in leisure and hospitality and ninth in airline mile value.
Rounding out the top 10 were West Palm Beach, Key West, Fort Myers, Tampa, Punta Gorda and Jacksonville.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
