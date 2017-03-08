Markets Right Now: Slump in energy stocks pulls market lower

0:13 Firefighters work to extinguish wildfire raging in Florida Pause

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

0:36 30 seconds of Anna Maria therapy

2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500-acre Florida wildfire

1:40 Compromise sought in battle over Bradenton's noise ordinance

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

1:45 Nunes: Have not seen evidence of wiretapping

1:31 Day Without Women supporters gather outside immigration service office