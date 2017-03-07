Japan's economy grows 1.2 pct in Oct-Dec, below estimates

0:50 What is a liquified natural gas heat exchanger? Pause

0:47 A pool is coming to Lincoln Park in Palmetto

0:52 Pirates pitcher Trevor Willaims on performing in front of military veterans

1:21 Police say video shows Florida man trying to stab, run over former boss

1:35 Bradenton's Giana Bisceglia sings the national anthem

1:16 Manatee students launch Soldiers to Civilians veterans project

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:54 Manatee commissioners debate county administrator decision