California health advocates blast GOP bill as harmful

0:54 Manatee commissioners debate county administrator decision Pause

1:53 Marla Hough talks about 20 years of business

0:50 What is a liquified natural gas heat exchanger?

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:47 A pool is coming to Lincoln Park in Palmetto

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:21 Police say video shows Florida man trying to stab, run over former boss

0:52 Pirates pitcher Trevor Willaims on performing in front of military veterans

0:30 Late world-famous architect's exoskeleton tower rises in downtown Miami