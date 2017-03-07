Terra Ceia Bay Golf Club under new ownership

As a PGA master professional based at The River Club in Lakewood Ranch, Jacques Panet-Raymond had been patiently searching for the perfect opportunity to purchase a golf course for years, but nothing materialized.
Then he stumbled across Terra Ceia Bay Golf Club last fall.
“I had been looking for a while, then I saw Terra Ceia Bay,” Panet-Raymond said. “Perfect opportunity.”
The 18-hole executive course went on the market last summer for $950,000. Panet-Raymond saw it for the first time on Oct. 1 and, after an arduous five-month process, became the club’s new owner on March 1.
“Buying a golf course is like buying a small city,” said Panet-Raymond, who wouldn’t reveal the purchase price but said he closed the deal for “a little bit less” than the asking price.
“Even at $950,000, it was still a good deal,” he said.
The Leisure Investment Properties Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, which was retained to sell the property, announced the sale Tuesday.
Robert Waldron, an investment adviser for the Leisure Investment Properties Group, was the lead agent for the transaction, representing both the seller, Terra Ceia Bay Clubhouse and Golf LLC, and the buyer, JPR Golf LLC.
Waldron said Panet-Raymond was “the right guy” to take over at Terra Ceia Bay.
“He has the profile you expect from someone you want to operate a golf course,” Waldron said. “There was a lot of interest in this property. Jacques is very excited about the chance to put his stamp on the course.”
Panet-Raymond said he has spent much of the past week at Terra Ceia getting to know the members, working on building a top-of-the-line junior program and looking for ways to maximize the facility’s restaurant.
Along those lines, Panet-Raymond said the restaurant – he also runs the Caddyshak Sports Bar & Grille at The River Club – and tiki bar will become a focal point of the Terra Ceia facility.
Built in 1984, the Terra Ceia Bay course includes a 28,000-square-foot clubhouse as well as the restaurant. The Terra Ceia Bay community includes single-family homes and condos.
“Too many golf course restaurants try to compete with steakhouses. Most can’t do that,” he said. “We won’t do that. We want to take advantage of the view. More casual, sports-themed, tavern-feel. We can do so much with that.”
As for the golf course itself, Panet-Raymond said the conditions were “awesome” when seeing Terra Ceia Bay for the first time and hopes that the fact it is a par-62 executive course doesn’t deter prospective members.
“When I played it, I know it was all par 4s and par 3s, but it felt like a regulation course,” he said. “And I was done in three hours. You’re not spending your entire day trying to get in 18 holes.”
