March 7, 2017 10:34 AM

Faces in business: Gilda F. Hilton

Gilda F. Hilton

Co-owner

Dermagraffix LLC, 8383 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. dermagraffixpmu.com

Q: What was the best business advice you received?

A: Treat others as you would want to be treated.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Social worker. When I was young I saw how difficult it was for my family to get public assistance. I’d try to bypass all the red tape for families who really need help.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Starting a new business with very little financial back-up. We just opened, and the money we make is going into our business for supplies, decorating and marketing. It takes a long time building a good clientele. Our push is to appeal to the female who is not afraid to try something new.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: The midsection of the U.S. and then to Austria and Poland trying to find my family’s roots.

Angie Monroe

