Neal, WCI Communities lead Parade of Homes winners

The 2017 Parade of Homes, the largest in the Manatee-Sarasota area since the Great Recession with 129 showcase properties, announced its winners last week during an awards ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota.
The annual event started Feb. 18 and ended Sunday, though the model homes will remain open year-round until sold.
WCI Communities won five “best overall” awards, followed by Neal Communities (four), John Cannon Homes (four), Arthur Rutenberg Homes/Nelson Homes (three), Medallion Home (three), Neal Signature Homes (three) and Palma Sola Bay Development (three). Minto Communities and Taylor Morrison won two awards.
For a full list of winners, see paradeofhomesinfo.com.
