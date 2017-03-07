Neal, WCI Communities lead Parade of Homes winners

2:10 Mosaic provides update on sinkhole Pause

2:50 Chamber of Commerce President Bob Bartz dies

1:12 Bob Bartz remembered at luncheon in Bradenton

3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

0:30 Late world-famous architect's exoskeleton tower rises in downtown Miami

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Florida home

2:05 Braden River, Saint Stephen's junior football players rack up offers