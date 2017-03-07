Business

March 7, 2017 9:59 AM

Neal, WCI Communities lead Parade of Homes winners

Herald staff report

The 2017 Parade of Homes, the largest in the Manatee-Sarasota area since the Great Recession with 129 showcase properties, announced its winners last week during an awards ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota.

The annual event started Feb. 18 and ended Sunday, though the model homes will remain open year-round until sold.

WCI Communities won five “best overall” awards, followed by Neal Communities (four), John Cannon Homes (four), Arthur Rutenberg Homes/Nelson Homes (three), Medallion Home (three), Neal Signature Homes (three) and Palma Sola Bay Development (three). Minto Communities and Taylor Morrison won two awards.

For a full list of winners, see paradeofhomesinfo.com.

