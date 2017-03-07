Penalties for 'sanctuary' polices considered again in House

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Florida home Pause

2:05 Braden River, Saint Stephen's junior football players rack up offers

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

0:50 Dragon and Progress ships race to resupply International Space Station

2:26 The Bishop Sailing Center officially opens

1:30 White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

1:41 Bradenton's Morgan Lawson sings the national anthem before Monday's Pirates game

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014

3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?