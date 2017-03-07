Penalties for 'sanctuary' polices considered again in House

North Carolina House members are taking a second look at legislation that would withhold some tax dollars from local governments if they are directing police to ignore the immigration status of suspects and others when performing their duties.
A House judiciary committee scheduled more debate Tuesday and a possible vote on a measure filed by several Republicans. It's designed to provide penalties to a 2015 state law prohibiting what are known as "sanctuary" policies. Groups representing cities and counties say they don't know of any locality that has such a policy.
The committee two weeks ago reviewed the bill and took public comments from several opponents on the measure, which also would make it harder for people illegally in the United States to get bond before a criminal trial.
Comments