Utah panel approves plan to use up to $1B in bonds for roads

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Florida home Pause

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

0:36 Pirates infielder Phil Gosselin enjoys golf in his spare time

0:50 Dragon and Progress ships race to resupply International Space Station

1:26 Adrian McPherson wants to be a mentor in addition to a coach with Air5

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

1:53 Marla Hough talks about 20 years of business

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide