Hold the ‘wasting away’ joke. Jimmy Buffett opening a Margaritaville for older people

Soon, you can really spend your final years wasting away in Margaritaville, nibblin’ on sponge cake and searching for your lost shaker of salt.
And it’s Jimmy Buffett’s own damn fault.
Margaritaville Holdings, the singer’s company named after his iconic tune, plans on opening the first of what it calls “active adult community” in Daytona Beach at LPGA Boulevard and Interstate 95.
The announcement also says you can start buying your space at Latitude Margaritaville this fall. Starting price in the low $200,000 range.
This follows logically after Margaritaville resorts and hotels (one of which is in Hollywood) and restaurants. After all, the Parrothead masses have been skewing toward the senior for a while now.
So, in this partnership with developer Minto Communities, expect the usual Del Boca Vista elements: fitness center, pool, spa, street friendly to golf carts, walking and walkers.
But, being part of the Margaritaville brand, throw in a band shell, a private beachfront club and restaurants, including one with “Margaritaville food and beverage concepts.”
Also, expect a wider acceptance of sandals.
