Mosaic provides update on sinkhole

McClatchy executives and public officials Wednesday toured space in Sacramento's renovated train depot that will house a video test lab being opened by McClatchy in a partnership with YouTube and Google. Sacramento-based McClatchy is the parent of the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com
A 30-second ad during Super Bowl 51 on Fox costs approximately $5 million. And some memorable brands are opting out of the big game. Relive some of the greatest commercials and learn who will be missing from one of the biggest TV nights in America.
Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away.
A gate agent in Louisville, Kentucky, advises passengers that Delta Airlines has grounded domestic flights Sunday night due to what it described as an 'automation issue'. The airline's website and app were also down.
McClatchy, the parent company of the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com, named tech-savvy entrepreneur and former journalist Craig Forman to replace Pat Talamantes as new president and chief executive officer Wednesday.
The first legal exports from Cuba to the U.S. in more than 50 years arrived at Port Everglades Tuesday. The shipment is small, just two containers of artisanal charcoal, but the importer hopes it will be the harbinger of more trade to come.