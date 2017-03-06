US factory orders up 1.2 percent in January

1:59 900 attend 29th annual Hob Nob Pause

1:42 The life of farrier takes man across Southwest Florida

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

3:51 ArtSlam livens up downtown Bradenton

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:26 Adrian McPherson wants to be a mentor in addition to a coach with Air5