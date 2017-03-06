Business

March 6, 2017 9:21 AM

Bradenton-Sarasota gas prices hold steady ahead of anticipated hike

Herald staff report

Ahead of the widely expected seasonal hike, gas prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota area remained steady during the past week.

Advice from petroleum analysts: Enjoy it while it lasts.

According to AAA’s daily fuel tracker, Bradenton-Sarasota motorists were paying an average of $2.23 per gallon of regular unleaded on Monday, the same price as a week earlier.

That’s below the state average of $2.29. This time a year ago, the area average was $1.81

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins noted that “we nornally see prices rise 35-75 cents between March and Memorial Day,” but that “prices will likely remain on the low end of that range this year, unless there is a major upsing in oil prices.”

The Gasbuddy.com daily survey of 308 outlets in the Sarasota area had Manatee County stations averaging $2.17 per gallon Monday, while Sarasota County was at $2.25. Nearby, Hillsborough County and Pinellas County were both at $2.15.

“Some states gas prices may slightly lag the upward trend being seen in 38 states as remaining winter gasoline inventories are purged,” Gasbuddy senior analyst Patrick DeHaan said.

