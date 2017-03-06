Business

March 6, 2017 5:36 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 12 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 51 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.36 per gallon in the Detroit area, where it's up about 8 cents from a week ago. The highest average was about $2.51 in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland areas, up about 18 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

____

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How to interview at a job fair

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market