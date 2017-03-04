Nigeria charges Shell, Eni with corruption in oil bloc sale

2:32 Immigration debate raises concerns among growers and farmworkers Pause

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

0:44 Lakewood Ranch's dream basketball season ends in Lakeland

1:55 Manatee County Rotary Clubs look to make playgrounds more accessible

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:08 Lifelong Pirates fan makes spring training pilgrimage for second straight year

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide