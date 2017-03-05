Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

David Kelly is the new chief marketing officer at Gettel Automotive Family for Dealerships. Kelly was formerly employed at 22squared. He is a graduate of John Carroll University.
Michelle Hennessy was selected as a 2017 Five Star Realtor by Sarasota Magazine for the ninth consecutive year. Hennessy is a realtor with Keller Williams on the Water.
Michael Neal, a land development manager at Neal Communities, was recognized by Professional Builder in the magazine’s annual list of 40 Under 40 leaders in its March 2017 issue. Professional Builder received more than 200 nominations this year before narrowing the field to 40. Neal has been working in the family business in various capacities. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.
Lauren Clark has been named marketing and sponsorship director at The Mall at University Town Center. She previously served as global director of brand and marketing for Tampa-based Nicopure Labs. Clark graduated with honors from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in marketing.
