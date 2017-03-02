Bradenton-area Home Depots to go on seasonal hiring binge

In preparation for the arrival of spring and its busiest selling season, The Home Depot plans to hire 80,000 temporary associates nationwide, including close to 100 in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
In 2016, about half of the seasonal workers became permanent employees, according to the home supplies giant. Home Depot made a similar number of seasonal hires last spring.
Here’s how the hiring breaks down locally:
▪ In Bradenton, the location at 2350 Cortez Road W. has 17 open positions.
▪ In University Park, the location at 5475 University Parkway has 35 open positions.
▪ In Sarasota, the location at 4111 Cattleman Road has 44 open positions.
▪ Nearby, the location at 3730 Sun City Center Blvd. in Ruskin has 17 open positions.
Jobs are available in customer service and sales, freight and receiving, department supervisor, deliveries, merchandising and asset projection, as well as other areas.
The seasonal hiring is in addition to a new Home Depot that is under construction on State Road 64 East in East Manatee that is expected to open this month and will hire more than 80 employees.
Those interested in applying can visit careers.homedepot.com. The company said the application process has been streamlined and should take about 15 minutes to complete.
Part-time and full-time workers are eligible for profit sharing, tuition assistance, 401k and a discounted stock purchase plan. Employees also are eligible for discounts. Moreover, any time a season employee spends working would apply to eligibility for benefits if transferred to a full-time position.
The Home Depot has more than 400,000 employees working in nearly 2,300 worldwide stores.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
