Mission BBQ opens in Cortez Plaza on March 13

The Bradenton area’s first Mission BBQ, at 4501 14th S. W. in the Cortez Plaza, will open at noon on March 13, company officials said.
Before the grand opening, the restaurant will hold a charity night from 6-9 p.m. on March 10, with proceeds benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to mission34207@mission-bbq.com.
This will be the company’s eighth Florida restaurant. It also has locations in Brandon, Davie, Fort Myers, Orange Park, Tallahassee and Tampa (two).
