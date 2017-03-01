Renogy Phoenix is a complete solar generator built into a briefcase

Just a few years ago, portable chargers were a novelty, but these days they are essential when you need immediate power on-the-go.
The Renogy Phoenix ($588.99) takes portable power to new levels with a unit capable of charging just about everything, including a TV, lamp or coffee maker.
The key to this compact unit is the solar panels that make the 12.8-pound waterproof briefcase design a go-to device anytime power is needed, such as on a weekend trip or during an emergency.
Besides getting power from the panels, the Phoenix can be charged with AC or car-charging power.
Additional panels can be purchased for more power and faster charging.
DOCKING STATION
My first impression of Henge Dock’s Gravitas iPhone/iPad docking station ($69) was the weight. So much so, my curiosity had me weigh it before opening the package; it was 3.25 pounds.
Out of the box it weighs 2.5 pounds and has a sharp design and matching Apple aesthetics with a zinc alloy finish. Using it is simple – put in your iOS device with the proper swappable insert.
You get an insert for iPhones (6/6s, 6 Plus/6s Plus, 7/7 Plus) and one for iPads (iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini, iPad Mini with Retina Display and iPad 4th gen).
The “Life After Device” program ensures future Apple lightning devices will be compatible with new inserts made for the station.
There is a USB port for charging as well as an audio port for connecting speakers. The front of the dock has a clever groove to access the device’s home button while docked.
I had thin cases on my iPhone 7 and iPad 4th gen, and they fit in the dock, though it’s possible some larger ones won’t fit.
MULTIPORT ADAPTER
The USB-C connector has a lot of potential when paired with the right accessory, and one of those is the Scosche USB-C multiport adapter ($59.99).
The front end has a USB-C connection, while the other (connected with a flexible cord) has three ports – one for HDMI, a standard USB-A port and a USB-C pass through for charging.
The third port is critical since your laptop computer probably charges with the USB-C, so if you connect other adapters, they will work while the computer’s battery runs down.
Now you can keep your computer powered up, charge your smartphone and mirror your computer to an HDMI-enabled TV.
The standard USB-A port can be used for charging, syncing or connecting storage devices, such has hard drives or flash drives.
