Honeycomb holds hiring fair Friday

Honeycomb Company of America Inc., which is based in Sarasota and has been manufacturing aerostructures since 1948, is holding a hiring fair on Friday at CareerSource Suncoast’s Sarasota office, 3660 N. Washington Blvd.
Positions open include sheet metal technician, process engineer, detailer, core processor, lay-up technician, production supervisor, manufacturing engineer, structural technician/sheet metal mechanic, aircraft painter, plant manager and heat treat operator.
Interviews will be held from 12:30-4:30 p.m. No appointment is needed, but those interested are asked to email a resume to khuber@hcoainc.com.
