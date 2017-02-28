Faces in business: Michelle Hennessy

Michelle Hennessy
Realtor
Keller Williams on the Water, 1301 Sixth Ave. W., Suite 100, Bradenton. kellerwilliamsonthewater.com
Q: What was the best business advice you received?
A: Always stay positive, focus on your clients, give good service and the business results will follow.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Dairy goat farmer. I have several miniature goats as a hobby and I’ve promised myself I will have lots of mini goats and farm goat cheeses and milk.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Getting into real estate. Although my mother and grandmother were both realtors, knowing that real estate can be up one day and the next day down, you rely on the market and ride out the rougher times. I love my job, meet lots of nice people and get to see tons of beautiful homes.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: Hawaii. That would be my first choice and then on to Germany as we have roots there and my husband is a history teacher, so he’d enjoy that.
Angie Monroe
