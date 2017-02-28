Business

February 28, 2017 3:34 AM

State OKs $9.1M in tax breaks for 2 firms, construction plan

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's economic development agency has signed off giving more than $9 million in tax breaks to two companies that plan to add jobs as well as a separate construction project.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mFBWCj ) the state Commerce Corporation on Monday approved up to $3.1 million in tax credits for United Natural Foods Inc., which plans to add 150 jobs in Providence by 2020.

Agoda Travel Operations plans to create a customer experience center in Providence and add 200 jobs. It stands to receive roughly $4.1 million in tax credits.

Nearly $1 million in tax credits and an additional sales tax exemption have been approved for a Bristol construction project. SAT Development, LLC, plans to build 24 apartments and a pizza shop on an empty lot.

