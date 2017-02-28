Supporters of banning fracking in Maryland to hold rally

Supporters of banning hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland are holding a rally.
The rally and news conference are scheduled for Tuesday, before a hearing is held in the state capital on legislation to ban fracking.
The measure is getting a hearing before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.
Some who don't want to ban fracking entirely favor extending a moratorium. A current moratorium is set to expire in October. But some say fracking should be allowed, because it would create jobs in western Maryland.
Opponents say pollution risks are too high.
Comments