Bob Bartz, president of Manatee Chamber of Commerce, dies

Bob Bartz, the president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce since 1982, died on Sunday, according to the Chamber’s Facebook page.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, issued a statement on Bartz’s death on Monday.
“Bob’s leadership and positive contributions to our community span decades. In that time, he made Manatee County a better place for business, for residents and for visitors. Bob exemplified the spirit of public service and will be missed,” Buchanan said.
Bartz’s final Focus on Manatee column appeared in Monday’s Bradenton Herald.
