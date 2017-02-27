Palmetto business feels pinch of possible immigration changes

Hundreds of western hats and boots lining the walls of Botas 3 Hermanas at 1128 8th Ave. W. represent the life work of Antonio and Virginia Santamaria.
The neat rows of Stetsons and other hats are impressive. They carry price tags ranging from $25 to $800.
It’s taken untold sacrifice, faith in the American dream and 18-hour work days — six days a week — to open and operate the handsome store along Palmetto’s main drag.
But uncertainty about America’s immigration laws is presenting a new challenge. The store’s Hispanic customer base is holding tight to its money these days, as many wait to see what the future holds.
Antonio Santamaria started picking crops in Michigan, Florida and elsewhere after coming to the United States from Mexico in 1990.
Antonio and Virginia first showed their entrepreneurial spirit in 1992. Their day job was picking tomatoes in the Plant City area. Their part-time job was selling tomatoes from the back of their pickup truck with their toddler daughter, Yadira, in tow.
They opened Botas 3 Hermanas, literally “Boots Three Daughters,” in 1999, in a shopping center next door to the current store.
In 2004, when the antique clock store at 1128 8th Ave. W. went on the market, the Santamarias refinanced their home and dipped into their savings to buy it.
I am proud of what we have done here, because we came from the floor," Viginia Santamaria said. "Not so many people can do that. We have worked so, so hard, and sacrificed to to this.
It was the realization of a dream, and the Santamarias subsequently had more good news when a fourth daughter was born. Even with the new addition to the family, the Santamarias decided to leave the name of the business alone.
They say the investment of sweat and family treasure was well worth the cost.
“When you come in and see all the boots and hats, it’s holy moly,” Antonio Santamaria says, using an English idiom.
Not all of the store’s customers are Hispanic. A non-Hispanic couple dropped by looking for a specific kind of hat. The woman says the older man she is with enjoys stopping at Botas 3 Hermanas to look at the merchandise.
Antonio appreciates all of his customers but worries about the migrant workers.
Store hours are 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, except on Tuesday when the business is closed. The Santamarias keep those hours because they know the men and women who harvest Manatee County’s crops probably can’t stop in to buy a pair of work boots during a typical 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday work schedule.
“They will stop after work and we might stay open a little later on Friday and Saturday night to serve them,” Antonio Santamaria said.
These days, the Santamarias are not seeing as many of their old customers.
“A lot of the migrants are holding on to their money right now,” Antonio Santamaria said.
Antonio and Virginia are both concerned.
“I am proud of what we have done here, because we came from the floor,” Virginia Santamaria said. “Not so many people can do that. We have worked so, so hard and sacrificed to do this.”
For more information about Botas 3 Hermanas, call 941-721-6444.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
