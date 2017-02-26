Business calendar for the week of Feb. 27, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Fox Business Group: The group will host a QuickBooks Online seminar presented by Linda Jenks. The course will offer an overview of the program, choosing the right level of QuickBooks Online for business, navigating the program, recording transactions, reporting and expanding usability. $99, includes handouts. Registration is required. La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5931 Commercial Way, Sarasota, 941-350-4162 or foxbizgroup.com. 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Join the Chamber for an in-depth review of your membership and the many benefits available to each member and their employees at Bagels & Benefits member reception. Seating is limited, reservations are required. Manatee Chamber of Commerce, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton, 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com/events. 7:45-9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fox Business Group: Wenston Desue will present a “Strategy for Business Development” course covering areas of market analysis, continuum of initiatives, financial management and organizational concerns. $35. Registration is required. La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5931 Commercial Way, Sarasota, 941-350-4162 or foxbizgroup.com. 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Connect one-on-one while enjoying lunch at the Chamber members-only Power Connection Lunch. Each attendee is invited to give a one-minute commercial to promote their business and services. $15. Reservations is required. Buffalo Wild Wings, 4120 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com/events. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Manatee Young Professionals: The group will host a “Night with the Lightning” open to members and guests. $64. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa. Contact Brian Boksen at 813-301-6704 or myponline.com/events. 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
Manatee Young Professionals: The group will host its third annual Member Appreciation Cook-Out featuring various barbecue items, live music, photo booth, and a prize drawing. Members only. Manatee Chamber of Commerce, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton, 941-748-3411 or myponline.com/events. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-1700. 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact President Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: a networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 US Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Contact Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Contact Dave Norris at 941-400-2346. 12 p.m.
Suncoast Business Alliance Bradenton: Perkins Restaurant, 6023 14th St. W., Bradenton. Register at meetup.com/SrqGrape/calendar/15504829. 7:45 a.m.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-792-2363 or BERealtor01@aol.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Contact Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments, 941-747-6797.
