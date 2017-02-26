Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Janine Morris, an agent with Wagner Realty, has been accepted into the Leadership Academy of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Graduates of the academy will be equipped with the knowledge, skills and confidence to excel as a leader in the community as well as in the Realtor organization. She has been a top producer for the company.
Cheri Guentner of Re/Max Platinum Realty has been inducted into the Re/Max Hall of Fame, which honors successful agents for performance during their careers with Re/Max. Guentner and her husband, Bryan, are co-owners of Re/Max Platinum Realty.
Lisa Rowe has been promoted to vice president of programming and operations and Kimberly Manooshian is the new director of events and volunteers, both at Selah Freedom. Rowe previously worked as teen parent program director for the Sarasota County School District and was a social worker for the Department of Children and Families. She is a licensed clinical social worker and holds degrees from both Florida State University and the University of Florida. Manooshian previously was the executive director for an assisted living facility and became the number one sales representative of a nationwide medical supply company. She is a graduate of The Medical College of Virginia with a master’s degree in gerontology.
Oxana Saunders was named vice president at Path Financial. She began her investment banking career at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital and later at Deutsche Bank. She is a graduate of Baruch College in New York with a degree in finance and investment and holds a NASAA Series 66 Investment Advisor Representative license.
Rebecca Cross is the new marketing manager and Kellye Jacob is the new database manager, both at Loveland Village. Cross previously was the editor of “Let’s Go!” with the Sun Coast Media Group. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Houghton College and is a certified speaker, trainer and coach with the John Maxwell Team. She is a graduate of the 2016 class of Leadership Englewood an currently serves on the board of directors of Elevating Englewood Florida, Inc. Jacob previously worked in the development department for the Ringling College of Art + Design and Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, Inc. She attended the University of Alabama.
Daisy Vulovich was named dean for State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch. Vulovich was associate vice president of community development and also provided direction for SCF’s Career and Technical Education academic programs.
Rebeccas Samler, broker/owner of Coastline West Realty of Florida has earned the distinction of being s 2017 Five-Star Best in Client Satisfaction Real Estate Agent, as recognized by Sarasota Magazine. It’s Samler’s 12th consecutive year attaining this honor.
