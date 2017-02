US stocks eke out last-minute gain as utilities rise

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments Pause

2:17 Trump to CPAC: I wouldn't miss a chance to talk to my friends

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:33 The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto